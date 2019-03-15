Karlie Kloss Gushes Over Taylor Swift and Proves There’s No Bad Blood

In her ELLE essay, Swift detailed 30 things she has learned before her 30th birthday later this year. She wrote that she has been "learning the difference between lifelong friendships and situationships."

"Something about 'we're in our young twenties!' hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family," she wrote. "And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they'll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever. It's sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you'll always keep the memories."

She also wrote, "Never being popular as a kid was always an insecurity for me. Even as an adult, I still have recurring flashbacks of sitting at lunch tables alone or hiding in a bathroom stall, or trying to make a new friend and being laughed at. In my twenties I found myself surrounded by girls who wanted to be my friend. So I shouted it from the rooftops, posted pictures, and celebrated my newfound acceptance into a sisterhood, without realizing that other people might still feel the way I did when I felt so alone. It's important to address our long-standing issues before we turn into the living embodiment of them."