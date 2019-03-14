Alicia Keys and Her Son Join Forces For Adorable Duet at 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:41 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
We keep on fallin' in love with this performance by Alicia Keysand her son Egypt Dean.
Alicia and her son totally stole the show at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards with their performance of "Raise a Man" and "You Don't Know My Name."
The singer kicked off the performance by singing the emotional song solo, before getting the crowd jazzed up by inviting her kiddo up onstage with her. Egypt dashed up the steps to the piano in a sequined silver tracksuit that shimmered in the bright lights of the auditorium. Then, as his mom sung the soulful lyrics, Egypt delivered an impressive performance on the piano.
As their performance drew to a close, they walked hand-in-hand to the front of the stage, where Egypt took the opportunity and flossed. All the while, his mom told the crowd, "This is such a special night tonight and we are blessed to share it with you."
Egypt is clearly living his best life at Thursday night's show. Earlier in the night, he was chatting up Reputation performer Taylor Swiftfrom the comfort of his seat. The singer doted on the little one as they watched his mom accept the iHeart Radio Innovator Award.
To learn about more behind-the-scenes moments, click here!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?