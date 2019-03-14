Alicia Keys and Her Son Join Forces For Adorable Duet at 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:41 PM

Alicia Keys, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

We keep on fallin' in love with this performance by Alicia Keysand her son Egypt Dean

Alicia and her son totally stole the show at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards with their performance of "Raise a Man" and "You Don't Know My Name." 

The singer kicked off the performance by singing the emotional song solo, before getting the crowd jazzed up by inviting her kiddo up onstage with her. Egypt dashed up the steps to the piano in a sequined silver tracksuit that shimmered in the bright lights of the auditorium. Then, as his mom sung the soulful lyrics, Egypt delivered an impressive performance on the piano. 

As their performance drew to a close, they walked hand-in-hand to the front of the stage, where Egypt took the opportunity and flossed. All the while, his mom told the crowd, "This is such a special night tonight and we are blessed to share it with you."

Photos

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

Egypt is clearly living his best life at Thursday night's show. Earlier in the night, he was chatting up Reputation performer Taylor Swiftfrom the comfort of his seat. The singer doted on the little one as they watched his mom accept the iHeart Radio Innovator Award. 

To learn about more behind-the-scenes moments, click here!

