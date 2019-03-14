Everything You Didn't See at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

The 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards are finally here!

A star-studded list of guests are in attendance at the show hosted by rapper T-Pain at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, meaning that there are plenty of candid moments being missed by the cameras. From cheerful reunions in the aisles of the theater to celebs taking selfies, there is no shortage of sightings for the avid people-watcher to witness.

Plus, mega-famous stars like Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys and Maren Morris turned out in fabulous style for a night of amazing performances, and judging by the moves that they rock, they will definitely be busting a move during one of them. We're looking at you, Alicia!

If you want the insider scoop, check out the interesting moments below!