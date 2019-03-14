Brooklyn Nine-Nine Welcomes Ike Barinholtz to Bring Some Serious Family Drama for Charles

Charles' family might be in trouble on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

We're not talking about the Boyle fam and its many, many, many cousins, but we're actually talking about Charles' adopted son, Nikolaj. In the exclusive clip above, Ike Barinholtz makes his debut on the series as none other than Nikolaj's birth father, Gintars.

Of course, he could be a lying criminal as so many people do end up being on this show, but he does have a pretty solid(ly insane) explanation for Dragomir, the 34 year-old man who had been claiming to be Nikolaj's brother.