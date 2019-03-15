Shop Our Favorites From Reebok x Victoria Beckham

If Victoria Beckham signs her name to it, we're already into it.

The celeb designer has already proven to us, time and time again, that she knows fashion, and there's no sense in not listening to her. If you don't already know, the pro has a standing fitness collab with Reebok and it's good—full of minimalist leggings and sports bras we can't get enough of. Even more exciting though is the all-new Reebok x Victoria Beckham Bolton Sock Lo sneaker, which happens to be officially available on Reebok.com now.

Like we said, it's all chic stuff you'll want to own, so if you don't own any of it, now's the time. And don't forget to scoop up the sneaker before it's all sold out.