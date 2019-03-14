Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Is Dead at 18: See Their Family Photos

Louis Tomlinson's family is mourning the loss of their sister Félicité Tomlinson.

The 18-year-old was found dead at her home in London after paramedics were called to her apartment regarding a young woman in cardiac arrest. "Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," a statement from police reads. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

Félicité's death comes two years after she and her siblings lost their mom Johannah Deakin to cancer. The 43-year-old had been fighting a fierce battle against leukemia, but succumbed to the illness in December 2016.

Since Johannah's unfortunate death, siblings Louis, Lottie, Félicité, twins Daisy and Phoebe, and twins Ernest and Doris have rallied together to offer one another love and support in these past two years.