See all of the Celebrity Couples at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Celebrities are displaying their love and affection at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

With so many famous couples hitting the red carpet, it's clear they've turned the star-studded ceremony into date night. If anything, it's a time to dress up and pose for professional cameras. What's not to love?!

From Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood to Steven Tylerand Aimee Preston, these celebrities are easily making our (imaginary) relationship goals list.

Showing the most affection in front of the cameras were, undoubtedly, the rock legend and his gal, Preston. Taking pictures, the two lovebirds made their love for each other the center of attention. The pair put their PDA on full display, locking arms and gazing into each other's eyes.

Of course, they aren't the only ones to make a splash at the music show. Miguel and Nazanin Mandi stole the spotlight with their off-the-charts chemistry and newlywed glow.

Naturally, many of the famous duos came to slay the red carpet with their glitzy, dapper and daring outfits. The best dressed couple of the night? Max Schneider and his wife Emily Cannon.