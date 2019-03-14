BREAKING!

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Tomlinson Dead at 18

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 3:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
F&amp;eacute;licit&amp;eacute; Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson

Instagram

Louis Tomlinson's younger sister, Félicité Tomlinson, has been found dead at the age of 18.

Félicité, a model and social media influencer with over 1.3 million Instagram followers, reportedly collapsed on Wednesday after a suspected heart attack at her apartment in London. 

The Metropolitan Police Service tells E! News that police were called by London Ambulance Service on Wednesday to a residential address following reports of a female in cardiac arrest. Officers attended, and a female believed to be aged 18 was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Police are in the process of informing her next of kin," the statement from police reads. "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course."

Félicité last shared a photo to Instagram on Sunday, March 10. In the picture, Félicité can be seen sitting on the floor as she takes a selfie.

"Don't know why I look so shocked [heart emoji]," she captioned the post.

Read

Louis Tomlinson Releases Emotional New Song About Grieving His Mother's Death

This devastating news comes just over two years after Félicité and Louis' mom, Johannah Deakinpassed away after a long battle with leukemia. It was exactly one week ago that the 27-year-old One Direction star released an emotional new song about his mother's death called "Two of Us."

In Louis' tribute song, he sings directly to Johannah, telling her how much he misses her and how he's living his life for the "two of us."

"You'll never know how much I miss you/The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead," Louis sings. "But you once told me don't give up/You can do it day by day/And diamonds they don't turn to dust or fade away."

In an interview with Radio 1 Newsbeat, Louis shared how he used to call his mom for advice, which he mentions in the opening of the song.

"It was something I needed to get off my chest," he said. "I used to lean on my mum for a lot of things - anytime I needed advice on something she would be the first call I made."

Louis also admitted in the interview that the song was "a tough one" to play for his sisters.

Our thoughts are with the Tomlinson family at this time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Louis Tomlinson , , Death , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Trisha Yearwood, Garth Brooks, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Couples

See all of the Celebrity Couples at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

Félicité Tomlinson, Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson's Sister Félicité Is Dead at 18: See Their Family Photos

Halsey, Yungblud, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey and Yungblud Have Off-the-Charts Chemistry During 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Performance

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Taylor Swift Is a Technicolor Dream With Pink Hair at 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals

Kacey Musgraves Is a Green Goddess on the 2019 iHeart Music Awards Red Carpet

Inside Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli's Insanely Lavish Life

How Khloe Kardashian Is Healing After Heartbreak

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.