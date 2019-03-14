"Stop Talking!" Kylie Jenner Hilariously Tries to Teach Kris Jenner How to Master Her Signature Lip Look

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 3:55 PM
Mother-daughter bonding!
Ahead of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 16 premiere (returning Sunday, Mar. 31 at 9 p.m.), Kylie Jenner is teaching momager Kris Jenner her makeup guru ways. Apparently, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch doesn't know "how to do the Kylie Jenner lip" since she's used to her daughter doing it for her.
"It's about time," the mother of six quips in this exclusive clip created for YouTube.
Since the ladies are all glammed up in sparkly numbers, the billionaire makeup mogul contemplates which lip color would be best for Kris. "Do you think signature Candy or do you want to do a pop of red?" Stormi Webster's mom asks. "I think this is Boss."
"Oh, we might have to go with Boss," Kris notes. "What do you think? Or just do a nude?"
Even though Kylie thinks Boss would go great with Kris' ensemble, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reveals she sometimes has a "hard time with reds." As an alternative, Kylie suggests a "nude lip with a high gloss."
"Nude! Let's do nude," Kris decides. "And then, we'll do red for Christmas."
Well, we know what we'll be looking for when the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card drops at the end of the year.
Not only does Kylie break down each step for the perfect lip look, she also teaches Kris how to be a better model.
"Okay! Stop talking when I'm doing your lip liner," Kris' youngest demands.
"Oh, sorry!" the industry veteran laments.
Watch Kylie and Kris' makeup moment for yourself in the clip above!
