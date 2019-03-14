The Truth About Prince William and Prince Harry's Royal Household Split

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Charles, Prince William, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, Royals

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Major changes are currently underway in the royal family! Queen Elizabeth II has agreed to "the creation of a new household," for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Late last year, a report from the Sunday Times claimed that Harry and Prince William had been "considering a formal division of their joint royal household, which is based at Kensington Palace, and the creation of separate courts to reflect their increasingly different responsibilities."

Weeks later, it was announced that Harry and Meghan, who are currently expecting their first child, are moving away from Kensington Palace. The couple will instead set up home at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor Estate.

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

In February, a source confirmed to E! News that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex were  set to split their household within weeks.

The insider also told E! News it is hoped the split of the household will help ease the reported tensions between the brothers and their wives, Meghan and Kate Middleton.

Now, the Queen has announced that she approves of the household split, releasing a statement on the matter on Thursday.

"The Queen has agreed to the creation of a new household for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year. The Household, which will be created with the support of the Queen and the Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring," the royal statement begins. "The Duke of Sussex currently has his own private office, which has been supporting the Duchess since Their Royal Highnesses engagement in November 2017. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the Duke and Duchess' work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage."

Read

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Squash Feud Rumors With a Kiss

"The Queen has given permission for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to base their Household Office at Buckingham Palace," the statement continues. "Their Royal Highnesses will appoint new communications staff, who will form part of the Buckingham Palace communications team and report to the Queen's Communications Secretary, Donal McCabe. Kensington Palace will continue to support Their Royal Highnesses until that team is in place."

Kensington Palace also announced on Thursday that Sara Latham has been appointed to head up communications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, reporting directly to the Queen's Communication Secretary. Sara previously worked at communications firm Freuds, where she oversaw global corporate accounts with a particular emphasis on executive thought leadership and purpose-led campaigns.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, 2019 BAFTAs

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Jason Knauf has been appointed as Senior Adviser to William and Kate. Knauf's responsibilities will include advising the royal couple on their charitable initiatives – including work on the environment, mental health, and early childhood – and supporting a review of the charitable structures that underpin their work. Christian Jones has been appointed as Communications Secretary to William and Kate.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Prince William , Kate Middleton , Apple News , Top Stories , Royals

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michael Jackson, Wade Robson, Leaving Neverland

Starbucks and More Brands Distance Themselves From Michael Jackson After Leaving Neverland

2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Taylor Swift

iHeartRadio Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

R. Kelly, Michael Jackson Fans Feature

R. Kelly, Michael Jackson and the Fans Who'll Never Give Up the Faith

Danai Gurira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Marvel Releases New Avengers: Endgame Poster With Danai Gurira's Name After Fan Backlash

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum and Jessie J's Latest PDA Just Confirmed Things Are Heating Up

One Day at a Time

Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Already Trying to Save One Day at a Time Along With All of Twitter

Colton Underwood, Cassie Randolph

Everything to Know About Cassie Randolph's $25,000 Engagement Ring From Colton Underwood

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.