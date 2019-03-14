George and Amal Clooney Turn Heads for All the Right Reasons at Glamorous Gala

Talk about a perfect match!

As George Clooney and Amal Clooney continue their latest getaway to Scotland, the power couple stepped out for the People's Postcode Lottery Charity Gala in Edinburgh Thursday evening.

Amal looking stunning in a Stella McCartney jumpsuit with a leather belt and leopard print clutch. She completed her look with W. Salamoon & Sons earrings and a pair of heels.

Not to be outdone, George looked handsome in a navy pinstriped suit and ocean blue button-down as he wrapped his arm around his leading lady.

As for what brought them out to the special gala, the couple is being honored for their humanitarian work through the Clooney Foundation for Justice.