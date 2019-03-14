Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin's TV Characters Both Participated in School Scams

"I'm their father, if I don't lie for them, who will?" Jesse asks before writing on the application that the twins are "unbelievably-lingual."

The couple later learns that the school is "interested" in their boys, and Jesse confesses to Becky that he "may have embellished a little bit" on the application.

During the in-person interview with the school, Becky says she "has to be honest" and admits Jesse "lied" on the application. But the school says it shows they "only want what's best" for their boys. While Becky and Jesse later decide that Bouton Hall might not be right for their kids, they get a letter telling them Nicky and Alex got in.

"Does this change anything?" Becky asks.

"Not a thing," Jesse tells her.

