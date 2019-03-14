Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Which Elite 8 Celebrity Duo Deserves the Crown? Vote Now!

Getty Images
by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 8:00 AM
Who's your favorite power couple?
Two weeks into voting we are discovering who you think is the most powerful, as well as the hottest, couple in Hollywood, but it's not over yet. After beginning with 64 sexy pairs of the entertainment world's finest duos, we are now down to the elite eight.
There are only eight couples that remain, which is crazy. What started out as a massive group of fierce duos who rule Hollywood, is now down to a small group of the most powerful couples around.
There is however more to vote on. This week it's all about narrowing down the remaining eight couples to the final four pairs by next week. Are you up for the the challenge?
We have a feeling you are, but which couples will earn your votes? For starters, are you a bigger fan of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard?
What about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas battling it out with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski?
The final two face-offs will be Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton against Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as well as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill versus Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi.
As you can see the competition is stiff and only you can help us name a winner.
Voting for this round ends on Sunday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m. PT so don't waste any time.
