Ultimate Power Couple Tournament: Which Elite 8 Celebrity Duo Deserves the Crown? Vote Now!

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ultimate Power Couple Tournament

Getty Images

Who's your favorite power couple?

Two weeks into voting we are discovering who you think is the most powerful, as well as the hottest, couple in Hollywood, but it's not over yet. After beginning with 64 sexy pairs of the entertainment world's finest duos, we are now down to the elite eight.

There are only eight couples that remain, which is crazy. What started out as a massive group of fierce duos who rule Hollywood, is now down to a small group of the most powerful couples around.

There is however more to vote on. This week it's all about narrowing down the remaining eight couples to the final four pairs by next week. Are you up for the the challenge?

We have a feeling you are, but which couples will earn your votes? For starters, are you a bigger fan of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds or Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard?

Read

Make Your Own March Madness: Ultimate Power Couple Edition Bracket!

What about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas battling it out with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski?

The final two face-offs will be Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton against Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as well as Tim McGraw and Faith Hill versus Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi.

As you can see the competition is stiff and only you can help us name a winner.

Voting for this round ends on Sunday, Mar. 17 at 7 p.m. PT so don't waste any time. 

Power Couple Tournament: Elite 8
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra vs. Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
61.9%
38.1%
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton vs. Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
57.2%
42.8%
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill vs. Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
56.2%
43.8%
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds vs. Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
63.4%
36.6%
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Tournaments , Celebrity , Couples , Apple News , Blake Lively , Gwen Stefani , Priyanka Chopra , Nick Jonas , Ryan Reynolds

Trending Stories

Latest News
Drake, Sophie Brussaux

Drake Invites the Mother of His Son to His Concert—and She Had the Best Time

One Day at a Time

One Day at a Time Canceled by Netflix, But Producers Are Already Looking for a New Home

Meghan Markle's Last Royal Engagement Before Maternity Leave

Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty in Alleged Falsified Case

Gia Giudice Posts Message to Father Joe After Prison Release

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Worst Red Carpet Nightmare and Which Co-Star She'd Kiss Again

Adam Rippon LADYGANG 109

Adam Rippon Judges Keltie Knight and Becca Tobin's LOL-Worthy Moves on the Ice

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.