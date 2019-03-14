Matt LeBlanc Reveals Which Friends Co-Star Was Not a Fan of Marcel the Monkey

NBC
by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Mar. 14, 2019 6:10 AM
NBC
All these years later, Matt LeBlanc remembers his famous Friends co-star fondly—and no, we're not talking about Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer or Lisa Kudrow.
Sure, the famous cast are still friends today, but there's one bonafide star of the show that holds a place in the actor's heart: Marcel the Monkey.
Fans probably recall Ross adopting a capuchin monkey during season one. While the animal wreaked some entertaining havoc on the characters' lives, behind the scenes, it was a similar story.
As LeBlanc recalled to Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night, they were shooting one day on the sound stage when the monkey climbed up the lights to the ceiling and disappeared into the blackness. "It took half an hour," he remembered. "They're waving mealworms."
No matter the mayhem, the actor didn't mind the capuchin, who was actually a girl monkey named Katie, according to LeBlanc. "I liked the monkey," he said on the late-night show. "I like animals. The monkey was really cool."
However, not everyone was a fan. "Schwimmer not so much," the star ironically revealed. "He's the one that had to work with it the most, so he was like, 'Again with the monkey?'"
Sounds life life really imitated art.
