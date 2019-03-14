Surprise! The Bachelorette Reveals All of Hannah Brown's Season 15 Men

Fifteen seasons in and The Bachelorette is breaking from tradition. After introducing five of Hannah Brown's contestants, ABC released photos and basic info for the remainder of the season 15 hopefuls on Facebook. The official cast announcement came after multiple leaks about the men vying for Hannah's affection.

Hannah already handed out one rose during The Bachelor's live finale—it went to Cam—but she's going 32 other men looking to win her heart.

Meet the season 15 contestants below.