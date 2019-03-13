Lori Loughlin Released on $1 Million Bond in College Admission Scandal

Hours after surrendering to the FBI, Lori Loughlin has been released on $1 million bond. The Fuller House star surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday morning over her alleged involvement in a major college entrance exam scheme.

Loughlin will be allowed to retain her passport for travel on a current project in British Columbia, her next court appearance will be in Boston Federal court on March 29. This news comes just over 24 hours after E! News obtained court documents that show that both Loughlin and Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The actresses are among over 40 individuals who have been charged in connection with the alleged scheme. According to the FBI affidavit, the scheme involved getting students admitted into elite colleges.