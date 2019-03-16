Attempting to Unravel RHOBH's Confusing Puppygate Controversy: Breaking Down the Accusations, Players and Timeline

Kyle Richards jokingly asked this on Watch What Happens Live about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' current season. But really, was she joking?

Since season nine of the Bravo reality hit kicked off, Puppygate has officially taken over the show, with a little dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juicy unexpectedly becoming the HBIC of RHOBH.

While it seemingly started off as a simple misunderstanding between friends Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley, it has now escalated, involving the rest of the cast, some of Vanderpump's employees, two new Johns, endless accusations and literal receipts being pulled out in almost every episode.

It's been hard to keep track of all of the drama, with each Housewife adamantly presenting their own version of the events that transpired since last summer, while also providing new information as each episode airs.

Puppygate has become the riveting mystery captivating the Bravo world...and also its most confusing, so we're attempting to break down all of the information we've been given so far.