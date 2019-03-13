The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Doesn't Regret the Virginity Storyline, Even If it Was Overplayed

The virgin Bachelor may or may not be a virgin anymore, but even though he's got no regrets about letting that be a major talking point throughout his entire season of The Bachelor, he's not spilling on his current sex life.

Colton Underwood and his newly public girlfriend Cassie Randolph sat down with E! News after last night's oh-so-dramatic finale to talk about finally getting to date out in the open and keeping some things private. Colton's virginity was a major deal all season long, or "overplayed" as Colton says, with Chris Harrison in particular refusing to shut up about it, especially during the live portions of the finale.

"But is he still a virgin? Will he lose his virginity? Did he lose his virginity?"

It was the only question Chris seemed to have, but Colton and Cassie refused to tell him.

"I hope he and the show respect the decision that we've made together, because we are a couple now, there's two people in this relationship. That topic is something that...she is firm in her beliefs on as well," Colton told E! News this morning.

"It's also just like an awkward conversation to be discussing this," added Cassie.