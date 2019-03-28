She Was Born This Way! Vote for Lady Gaga's Best Song As We Celebrate Her Birthday

Attention, Little Monsters: It's Lady Gaga's birthday!

The Oscar-winning actress turns 33 years old today and we are so grateful for another year of both music and movie magic thanks to Gaga.

For a decade now, Gaga has been entertaining fans in one way or another and we can't wait to see what's coming our way this year. Whether its starring on a horror series like American Horror Story, creating music, or getting on the big screen in A Star Is Born, it's clear that she can do it all.

While we could talk all about Gaga's gorgeous red carpet style during her movie tour, or her amazing award show speeches, we'd rather talk about her music, since it is after all what brought her into the entertainment world in the first place.

As we wait for the New York native to drop her sixth studio album, why not look back at a few of her best songs to date.