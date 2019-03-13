Kim Kardashian Pulls a Kylie Jenner and Debuts Icy Blue Hair

Kim Kardashian is taking a note out of little sister Kylie Jenner's style book.

After wearing her natural dark locks for some time, the KKW Beauty founder is switching it up by sporting a free-flowing blue look that mirrors the bold style worn by her sister. Kim debuted the new 'do on her Instagram on Wednesday, which was created by her trusty hairstylist Chris Appleton.

This isn't the first time the mogul has sported a blue 'do, she wore a similar blue-black hair color when she was modelling husband Kanye West's 2018 Yeezy collection. Her sister, on the other hand, sports colorful hairstyles on the reg. Her latest color was a bright red in honor of Valentine's Day.

While Kylie seems to be taking charge in the hairstyle department, Kim has clearly been leading the pack when it comes to high fashion. Ever since Kylie was old enough to borrow her sister's clothes she began replicating Kim's iconic looks.