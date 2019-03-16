Feeling Lucky? Which Festive Film Are You Watching This St. Patrick's Day?

Grab some green beer and corn-beef and cabbage, because it's almost St. Patrick's Day!

As you look over all of your green gear and get ready to celebrate tomorrow, why not watch a festive movie to ring in the holiday? We know what you're thinking, there's not a lot of St. Patrick's Day movies, but you'd be wrong.

Sure, there are way more Christmas movies and Halloween films, but St. Patty's Day has a few tricks up its sleeves that'll bring you luck this weekend. From Disney Channel's The Luck of the Irish to Leap Year, there are a lot of Ireland-based or Irish-themed movies you can watch this year.

Whether you love The Departed and are all about the Irish mob scene, or love romance and a good cry AKA watching P.S. I Love You, there are Irish movies, movies based in Ireland and movies with an Irish lead that are all so good.

Trust us, you can have a massive binge watch courtesy of movies about the Emerald Isle, so why don't you?