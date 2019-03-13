Selena Gomez Admits She's "Nervous" About Her New Album

Selena Gomez has confirmed that a new album is in the works, but she's a little "nervous" about it.

The 26-year-old singer has been spotted at the studio multiple times in recent months, fueling speculation that an album might be dropping soon. Amid the chatter, Gomez took to Instagram Live this week to give her fans an update on her new music.

"I'm currently in the studio right now," she shared. "It's going really good."

Gomez went on to admit, "I'm just nervous about it, honestly, because I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So, I'm trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything."