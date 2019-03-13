Why Dr. Drew Pinsky Says Celebs Like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez Just Can't Cut Off Social Media

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Dr. Drew Pinsky

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Dr. Drew gets candid with E! News' Justin Sylvester on Just The Sip, where they talk about the importance of celebrities raising mental health awareness and balancing social media time.

The 60-year-old celebrity doctor says, "People like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are taking the crucible themselves, which I'm just so excited about, and saying, 'Hey this is a common thing, I'm talking about it.'"

"For them, social media almost gives them a sense of accountability," the Daily Pop host chimes in.

Dr. Drew points out that many celebs, especially high profile ones, are under a microscope, therefore, they're taking control of their own narrative. Because if not, others will.

He recalls an incident where the "Taki Taki" singer was blasted for merely holding a teacup.

"Selena Gomez had a tea cup and Taylor Swift had a glass of wine on New Year's Eve or a glass of champagne. 'Selena Gomez, she shouldn't be drinking.' What? Come on."

Watch

RHOBH Erika Jayne on New Season & Reveals Dream Housewives

The celeb doctor continues, "Selena has lupus, she had a kidney transplant... f-----g toast the New Year."

"It's harsh and it cuts deep what people say about them. I don't know how people withstand it," Pinsky sympathetically states. "You have to just cut [social media] off periodically."

He admits that because social media "is part of their job," celebrities have a hard time staying away for too long. "I think [they] have to be in it," adding, "As a caretaker, I wish I could say 'Get out of it entirely, just shut it off forever.'"

In the interview, Dr. Drew also talks about sexual orientation, the biggest misconception about sex and more. Watch the full interview above to get the full scoop!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Dr. Drew , Justin Sylvester , Interviews , Selena Gomez , Demi Lovato , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin Surrenders to FBI, Taken Into Custody Over College Admission Scandal

BTS, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards

Kit Harington, BTS Will Make Their Saturday Night Live Debuts

Liam Payne, Naomi Campbell

Why Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell Keep Fueling Romance Rumors

Riverdale, Chapter 51, Musical Episode

Riverdale's Next Musical Is Here: Get a First Look at Heathers

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Admits She's "Nervous" About Her New Album

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Season 15 Contestants: What We Know About Hannah Brown's Men

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Reveals the Name She Almost Gave Stormi Webster

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.