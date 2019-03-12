Hannah Brown Is the New Star of The Bachelorette, And She Already Gave Out a Rose

Get ready to roll tide.

Hannah B, also known as Alabama Hannah or Hannah Beast or, if you're wanting to be boring about it, Hannah Brown, has been officially announced as the next Bachelorette. The news came at the end of tonight's finale of The Bachelor, during which Colton Underwood asked Cassie Randolph, who had already left him, if she just wanted to date for a while. She said yes, and now they're dating, and then it was time to switch to focusing on the next star of the franchise.

"It didn't happen for me with my first time around," Hannah said on stage with Chris Harrison. "But I do believe that it can happen, and I'm just really just so grateful and honored that people saw my heart and that I get to continue showing that and that somebody will hopefully share their heart with me."