Jose Canseco's Ex-Wife Sets the Record Straight on Alex Rodriguez Cheating Claim

Jessica Canseco sounds off on cheating allegations her ex-husband made about her and Alex Rodriguez.

"Those false accusations Jose [Canseco] is making are not true," she exclaims on Twitter.

"I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer [Lopez]. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends."

The 46-year-old author explains she specifically re-downloaded the Twitter app in order to set the record straight about the infidelity rumors.

"In fact I don't even get on twitter had to download app again and don't watch tv and had no idea any of this was going on," she admits. "Last time I saw Alex he was with Torrie [Wilson] and I brought my boyfriend over for dinner. We are just friends my god."

For those who haven't been following the drama, here's the tea.