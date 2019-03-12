The Bachelor's Hannah G. Says She Was ''Blindsided'' By Colton Underwood Split

Hannah G. is opening up about the split from Colton Underwood that had her "blindsided."

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Hannah is revealing the thoughts that were running through her mind when Colton came to deliver the bad news in Portugal. "I think I was extremely blindsided and I thought he was coming to surprise me when he knocked on my door," she reflects.

According to the contestant, Underwood made constant reassurances that left her with a false sense of security. She says, "He told me to trust him like the whole time."

With Colton's comforting words in mind, the Alabama native opened up to him, but she shares, "It didn't really work."

After returning home broken-hearted, Hannah thought a lot about how she would confront Colton at the finale, but was unprepared for how terrible it would feel to experience the breakup all over again. "It's something that was really, really actually hard... In my head it was just all of these moments and it came to that, just like okay this is my real life, this is happening."