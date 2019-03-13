How Prince Charles Really Feels About Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Prince Charles wanted to have a daughter.

According to Princess Diana, when she was pregnant with their second child her husband was not-so-secretly hoping that it would be a girl. When instead Prince Harry was born at St. Mary's Hospital in September 1984, he was "so disappointed," she claimed, and even expressed mock dismay over the baby's thatch of red hair.

Such may have been the gloomy recollections of a wife and mother on the tail end of a marriage that wasn't meant to be, however, because in an interview given a couple months after Harry's birth, Charles called Harry "absolutely adorable" and said the baby was "extraordinarily good, sleeps marvelously and eats very well." He said that he already felt a little more relaxed the second time around than when their eldest, Prince William, was born two years prior.

Even better, "we almost have a full polo team," the Prince of Wales quipped.

More than 34 years after Harry popped into his life, there's been no sign of regret from Charles that he turned out to be a father of two sons.

Besides, now he has two daughters-in-law, and he has welcomed them into the Firm with open arms.