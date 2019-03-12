The (Actual) Most Dramatic Season Finales in Bachelor History

We're just hours away from the conclusion of Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor.

On Monday, viewers saw the first half of the two-part finale, with Colton breaking up with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin. In hopes of reuniting with Cassie Randolph, who put an end to their relationship in a tearful goodbye last week, Colton told both Tayshia and Hannah that he "can't love two people." After watching the breakups, Colton reunited with both women on the live finale, attempting to offer them closure.

The episode ended with Colton on a mission to win Cassie back, knocking on a hotel room door. Tonight, we'll see if Colton and Cassie end up together. But before the episode airs, we're looking back on more of the most dramatic season finales in Bachelor Nation history!