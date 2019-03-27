Divas Unite! Celebrate Mariah Carey's Birthday By Voting on Her Most Iconic Music Video Ever

Throw some glitter and let it rain, because it's the one and only Mariah Carey's birthday!

Our ultimate pop diva winner turns 49 today and she's just as fierce and fabulous as she was when she first came on the music scene nearly three decades ago. The "Touch My Body" singer is currently on her 11th headlining tour and she doesn't seem like she's ever going to stop...thank goodness.

Over the years, Carey has given us many memorable songs, concert moments and style inspiration to last us a lifetime. One of our favorite things about the birthday girl is the fact that she's continually made music videos that we love to watch.

The "We Belong Together" singer has created so many music videos over the years that we've lost count, but we do have 10 videos below that stand out to us no matter how old they get.