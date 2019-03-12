Amber Heard Recalls Coming Out to Her Parents and the Tearful Aftermath

The star, who publicly discussed her sexual orientation for the first time back in 2010, faced questions about her sexuality during a 2017 interview with Allure. "I don't identify as anything," she told the magazine at the time after being asked if she identified as bisexual. "I'm a person. I like who I like," she told the magazine. "I happened to be dating a woman, and people started taking pictures of us walking to our car after dinner. I [was] holding her hand, and I realized that I have two options: I can let go of her hand and, when asked about it, I can say that my private life is my private life. Or, I could not let go and own it."

While she said she never hid her sexuality from family and friends, Heard also faced pushback from the industry once she went public about it.

"They pointed to no other working romantic lead, no other actress, that was out," she told Allure. "I didn't come out. I was never in. It's limiting, that LGBTQ thing. It served a function as an umbrella for marginalized people to whom rights were being denied, but it loses its efficacy because of the nuanced nature of humanity."

The Aquaman star continued, "As we become more educated and expand the facts of our nature, we keep adding letters. It was a great shield, but now we're stuck behind it. It's so important to resist labels. I don't care how many letters you add. At some point, it's going to spell 'WE ARE HUMAN.'"