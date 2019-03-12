Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and More Stars to Perform at 2019 ACM Awards

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 10:02 AM
Getty Images
Country Music's Party of the Year just got even better.
The Academy of Country Music announced its first group of performers on Tuesday and fans are sure to recognize a few familiar faces.
Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait are just a few of the stars expected to take the stage. Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Little Big Town and Reba McEntire are set to perform, as well.
It will certainly be a big night for these performers as many are also nominees. Stapleton is one of the top contenders of the evening and heads into the night with six nods, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Morris and Lambert are also in the running for Female Artist of the Year. What's more, McEntire will be hosting the big night.
The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas Sunday, April 7 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.
To see a full list of nominees, click here.
