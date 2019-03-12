The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Breaks Down His "Brutal" Conversation With Colton Underwood

Chris Harrison thinks Colton Underwood has a "fighting chance" of coming out on top. Harrison, the longtime host of The Bachelor, broke down part one of the big finale that's breaking the rules. Part one saw Colton parting ways with Hannah G. and Tayshia in two different emotional breakups all in an effort to win back Cassie. Cassie took herself out of the competition after a visit from her father.

"It was brutal. We sat there for a couple of hours, just trying to figure out what to do," Harrison told Good Morning America about his heart-to-heart with Colton after his big fence jump.