The Bachelor's Hannah G Confronts Colton Underwood About Brutal Breakup

She may not have talked much all season, but Hannah G had some things to say when Colton dumped her during tonight's finale of The Bachelor.

She was fully expecting to be the girl he proposed to at the end of this whole thing, and instead, Colton arrived at her door unexpectedly to tell her that while she was his "rock," he realized he couldn't be in love with two people, and he was definitely in love with Cassie...even if Cassie's not yet in love with him.

In last week's episode, we saw Cassie, with some encouragement from her dad, tell Colton she didn't think she could be in love with him like he was in love with her, and she was leaving. After she left, he got so upset that he ran off into the darkness and nearly got lost. So on one hand, there was no way he could choose Tayshia or Hannah after reacting like that.

On the other hand, he's throwing away these other two relationships for a relationship that wasn't really one at all.