How The Bachelor's Tayshia Found Closure From Colton Underwood After Shocking Breakup

Colton Underwoodisn't the only one leaving Portugal with a broken heart.

After Cassie's shocking departure on last week's episode, Colton made up his heart to finish the show, even if it meant going home without a fiancé. By the time the producers found him walking the streets of Portugal, Colton's decision was already made up. He told Chris Harrison: "I'm done."

The next morning, the bachelor met with Tayshia to officially break up with her. Colton choked back tears as he told Tayshia, "You're incredible and I just owe you the respect and the honesty like we've been with each other this while time of where I'm at right now. I feel like I knew that I was falling for you, but in my heart I know I can't love two people."

That's when he dropped the biggest bombshell on Tayshia, who admitted she was falling for him just days before. "I love Cassie," he confessed.

Instead of responding to him in front of the cameras, Tayshia and Colton walked into a separate room, where it appears Colton broke into sobs.