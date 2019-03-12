Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

We've said it before and we'll say it again: We're big fans of St. Patrick's Day.

Can you blame us? It's a delightfully tacky excuse to get together with your best pals and celebrate. So how do you properly celebrate the luck of the Irish? Well, that's completely up to you. You may be going to a pub or heading to an apartment party, but whatever you do, you've got to be festive. If you're in charge of the party, think of investing in some thematic paper plates or clover beads for your guests.

Or if you're just showing up, might we suggest a green tutu or another playful costume?