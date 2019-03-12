Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 3:00 AM

We've said it before and we'll say it again: We're big fans of St. Patrick's Day. 

Can you blame us? It's a delightfully tacky excuse to get together with your best pals and celebrate. So how do you properly celebrate the luck of the Irish? Well, that's completely up to you. You may be going to a pub or heading to an apartment party, but whatever you do, you've got to be festive. If you're in charge of the party, think of investing in some thematic paper plates or clover beads for your guests.

Or if you're just showing up, might we suggest a green tutu or another playful costume? 

18 Piece St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Bead Pendant Necklaces

Don't even think of throwing a party without having a few strands of festive beads handy.

BUY IT: $15 at Amazon

6 Pack St. Patrick's Day Shamrock Clover Headbands

The only thing better than a shamrock headband is six of 'em. 

BUY IT: $10 at Amazon

Girls' Clover Flip Crossbody Bag - Cat & Jack™ Green

Who doesn't love a thematic purse? 

BUY IT: $13 at Target

 

Shamrock Shot Glass St. Patrick's Day Top Hat

A very classy way to celebrate the luck of the Irish, if you ask us. 

BUY IT: $15 at Spencer's

Spritz™ St. Patrick's Day Wig Green

If there were ever an appropriate occasion for a green wig, it's this one. 

BUY IT: $3.75 at Target

St. Patrick's Day Luck of The Irish Nail Art Stickers Decals

OK, your mani just got 10 times more adorable. 

BUY IT: $9 at Amazon

St. Patrick's Party Supplies 24-Count Dinnerware Set

Fact: Every party needs coordinating plates and cups. 

BUY IT: $16 at Amazon

 

40 Pack St. Patrick's Day Party Balloons

One easy way to jazz up the room? Party balloons! 

BUY IT: $10 at Amazon

St. Patrick's Day Necklace Green - Spritz™

A light-up necklace is just delightfully tacky enough.

BUY IT: $3.75 at Target

St. Patrick's Day Headband

We're all about this fluffy headband for any type of party. 

BUY IT: $8 at Spencer's

St Patrick's Day Lucky Leprechaun Plastic Coins and Cauldron

All that's missing is the leprechaun. 

BUY IT: $16 at Amazon

108-Piece St. Patrick's Day Party Favor Set

It's basically everything you need to get the party started.

BUY IT: $20 at Amazon

Green St. Patrick's Day Top Hat With Buckle

If you buy one accessory for the big day, make it this buckle top hat.

BUY IT: $18 at Spencer's

St. Patrick's Day Boa Party Necklace

For the diva in your crew...

BUY IT: $5 at Target

Adult Clover St. Patrick's Day Suit

We bet you are thinking of someone right now that would wear the heck out of this. 

BUY IT: $100 at Spencer's

St. Patrick's Day Light-Up Headband Green - Spritz™

Anyone else remember wearing these as a kid? 

BUY IT: $2.25 at Target

Shamrock Light-Up St. Patrick's Day Tutu

What's more fun than a light-up tutu? 

BUY IT: $30 at Spencer's

St. Patrick's Day Irish Drinking Team Flag

Pin it to the wall or wear it as a cape. We won't judge. 

BUY IT: $13 at Spencer's

 

 Light Up Clear Glasses - Green

We know a few people that would love to rock these all day long. 

BUY IT: $8 at Target

Shamrock St. Patrick's Day Leggings

Comfy and festive? Count us in. 

BUY IT: $17 at Spencer's

Cathy's Concepts 4-Count St. Patrick's Day Craft Beer Mugs

"Beer Me" is an especially fitting saying on this day.

BUY IT: $34 at Target

 

 

Mesh Shamrock St. Patrick's Day Thigh-High Stockings

These will sass up any old outfit. 

BUY IT: $7 at Spencer's

 

Men's Leprechaun St. Patrick's Day Costume

This is one way to go all-out. 

BUY IT: $40 at Target

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

