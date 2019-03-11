Nicole Richie’s 40th Birthday Shout Out to Joel Madden Is the Ultimate Throwback

It's time to hop in a time machine because Nicole Richie is throwing it back to the early 2000s.

Richie shared a photo—an early era selfie, to be exact—of herself and her husband Joel Maddenthat they took over 10 years ago. The Simple Life star wore a silver sequin and mesh top and heavy black eyeliner while Madden rocked a black Good Charlotte tank top and a black fedora. She posted the throwback in honor of the singer's 40th birthday, which she wrote about in the caption.

"Here we are at 25 & 27. Today you're 40," she described. "Happy Birthday to my P.I.C., my ride or die, & my best friend for life @joelmadden." Richie's love for the Good Charlotte singer is clearly her "anthem."

The birthday boy praised Richie as well as his twin, Benji Madden in an Instagram birthday tribute of his own. "Happy Birthday to my partner and best friend @benjaminmadden We've been to hell and back and landed on our feet because of you and our wives," he wrote. "All my better halves. I would not be a husband or father if you didn't push me to be the better version of myself. You lead quiet and by example. I'm blessed to follow my brother."