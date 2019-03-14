iHeartRadio Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Can you hear that? That's the sound of the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

In just a matter of hours, your favorite artists from across every genre of the music world will descend upon the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for a celebration unlike any other. Hosted by The Masked Singer winner and R&B singer T-Pain, the 6th annual ceremony honors the performers and music heard on iHeartMedia radio stations from across the past year.

As for what's to come from tonight's festivities, Taylor Swift is expected to make a special appearance to accept the coveted Tour of the Year Award. The performance lineup also includes the likes of Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, Halsey, Garth Brooks, Kacey Musgraves and John Legend.

Be sure to tune into FOX when the star-studded ceremony is broadcast live tonight from 8-10 p.m. EST.

Check out the complete list of 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners below: