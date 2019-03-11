Lucy Hale Cast in Riverdale Spinoff Katy Keene

Congratulations to Lucy Hale!

The Pretty Little Liars alum has landed the lead role in the CW's Riverdale musical spinoff, Katy Keene, multiple outlets report. The spinoff, which follows the lives of four iconic Archie Comics characters in their 20s as they chase their dreams in New York City, was given a pilot order back in January. Hale's character Katy is an aspiring fashion designer trying to find her way in the Big Apple, while also trying to maintain her friendships and a dating life.

The 29-year-old actress confirmed the news on social media Monday, writing on Instagram, "Well I'm slightly freaking out ! Thank you @archiecomics / @writerras / @thecw / @warnerbrostv / @thatthingofwhen for trusting me to be your KATY KEENE. my heart is bursting."