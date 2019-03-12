iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Mar. 12, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B

247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com

One of music's biggest nights is only days away!

With the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards coming up, it's time to break down all that's in store for fans come Thursday. 

As is the case every year, the ceremony will feature a handful of star-studded performances, celebrity guests, plenty of awards and, as is the case in Hollywood, maybe even a few surprises (crossing our fingers!). 

With performers like DrakeEd SheeranAriana Grande and Camila Cabello all up for statues this year, it's bound to be a show for the pop culture history books.  

But, before a new slate of stars are dubbed iHeartRadio Music Award winners, here's everything you need to know ahead of the show:

Photos

2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

1. Buy This Host a Drink

This year, T-Pain is taking over hosting duties. The "Low" star, who recently won the first season of The Masked Singer last month, is having quite the exciting year already. "The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards," he said in a statement. "The past two weeks have been incredible and the run continues. Thank you to everyone for all of the love and support. A special thanks to the iHeart team and FOX for having me."

Alicia Keys, 2019 Grammys, Grammy Awards, Performance

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2. Let The Music Play

With an award show for music comes—you guessed it!—live performances...and there a plenty in store for 2019. Between Alicia Keys, Grande, HalseyKacey Musgraves, John Legend and Garth Brooks all taking the stage inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, you'll be singing along the entire show. 

Read

2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominations: The Complete List

3. And the Nominees Are...

Of course, there would be no award show without a slate of nominees and this year, the list has all of your favorite namesCardi B leads the pack of 2019 contenders with a whopping 14 nods, followed by eight for Drake. Grande, Post MaloneMaroon 5Bruno MarsDua Lipa and Carrie Underwoodare among the other familiar names on the special list. 

Taylor Swift

Emma McIntyre/TAS18/Getty Images for TAS

4. High Honors

In addition to the various award categories, a few stars are going home with special honors. Keys will be recognized with the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, Brooks will be named the inaugural Artist of the Decade, Halsey will get the iHeartRadio Fangirls Award and Taylor Swift will return to the iHeartRadio stage to accept the Tour of the Year Award. 

Read

The Best iHeartRadio Music Awards Fashion Looks of All Time: From Flashy Jumpsuits to Goth Glam Dresses

5. Time to Tune In

If all of this sounds like the perfect way to spend a Thursday night, tune in to the big show on Fox on March 14 at 8 p.m. PST. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ iHeartRadio , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Madonna, Taylor Swift, iHeart Radio Awards

Taylor Swift's Most Memorable iHeartRadio Music Awards Moments Over the Years

Lindsay Lohan

Checking In on All the Famous Men on Lindsay Lohan's Infamous Sex List 5 Years Later

Christina Grimmie

Inside the Inspiring Life and Still Bizarre Death of Singer Christina Grimmie

Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Girl Scouts

Taylor Swift, Michelle Obama and More Stars Who Grew Up as Girl Scouts

E-Comm: Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

Last-Minute St. Patrick's Day Party Favors

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

Bachelor Nation's Shadiest Comments About Colton Underwood's Season of The Bachelor

Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Zahara, Vivienne, Shiloh, Dumbo Premiere

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Steal the Show at Dumbo Premiere

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.