See Tyler Henry Give Holly Robinson Peete an Impromptu Reading in a Very Unusual Location

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Mar. 13, 2019 8:00 AM
A spontaneous reading!
In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Holly Robinson Peete is asked to step into another room for a reading as Tyler Henry "had a little something come through." This is particularly surprising as both Holly and Tyler are out at a Project Angel Food benefit.
"Have you ever done a reading in a kitchen?" the Meet the Peetes star inquires.
"I think it's probably gonna be the first one," the famed clairvoyant responds.
In order to gain some privacy, Tyler and Holly sit down on a "bag of grain" inside of a pantry. Despite the last minute set-up, Holly is happy to chat with the E! personality.
"I feel like I won the lottery," the 21 Jump Street alum gushes. "I think I must've done something right to have had this opportunity."
After brief introductions, Tyler almost immediately connects with Holly's late father. In fact, Tyler informs the American actress that he is speaking to a paternal figure with a M-male name. Furthermore, the spirit relays to Tyler that he had "a serious long-term condition."
"That is my dad—Matthew," a tearful Holly shares with the medium. "His body was a prison. He had Parkinson's disease."
Unsurprisingly, Tyler has a very important message for Holly from the other side. Specifically, the spirit notes to Tyler that Holly shouldn't live in his shadow.
"I'm always trying to extend his legacy. He was an amazing man," the Hangin' with Mr. Cooper actress explains. "My dad was the original Gordon on Sesame Street. He started that program."
Even though Matthew was in the entertainment business, Holly reveals her dad never wanted her to become an actress.
"He was a real intellectual guy and he worked on a show where he saw a lot of kid actors," Holly concludes. "He was like, 'You're not gonna be that person. You're gonna go on and get straights A's and be a senator or something.'"
Watch Tyler's impromptu reading with Holly in the clip above!
Watch the Season Premiere of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Mondays 10e|7p and watch full episodes at Watcheonline.ca
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?