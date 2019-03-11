See What Happened After Colton Jumped the Fence on The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Colton Underwood went over the fence and then…to be continued. That was in the Monday, March 4 episode of the ABC reality series. E! News has a sneak peek of what happened after Colton went over the fence and host Chris Harrison caught up to him, all taking place in the first part of the finale on Monday, March 11.

"Dude, I'm done with this," Colton tells Harrison after the host sprinted to catch up with him.

"Where are you going?" Harrison asks.

"Dude, I have no clue. I have my phone, I have my wallet and that's about it. I'm f—king done," Colton says in the two-night live finale.