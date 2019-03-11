Inside Khloe Kardashian's Las Vegas Girls Weekend With BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Khloe Kardashian got the party started for two very special ladies—her BFFs!
The reality star jetted off to Las Vegas this weekend in honor of Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, two of her longtime besties. The twin sisters turned 36 on Sunday as they kicked off a weekend celebration on a private jet to Sin City.
KoKo had custom donuts spelling out their names waiting on the plane as the twins kicked off the festivities on board with a toast. The trio also documented on social media the luxe suite they called home for a couple of days, including custom balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday" and their names as well as views of the Las Vegas strip. Not too shabby!
As a source noted to E! News, "All of the women are in a very celebratory mood."
Of course, the celebration didn't just take place in their hotel room. According to the source, the ladies ventured out for a bit of gambling at the casino before getting ready for dinner at Hakkasan on Sunday night.
After dinner, the party continued at Hakkasan nightclub, where the sisters could party the night away. The club helped celebrate the twins with jumbo-sized cutouts of their faces, bottles of bubbly and a stylish cake.
The reality star took to social media earlier in the day to celebrate her gal pals with photos of them all together over their many years of friendship.
"Happy birthday @malika and @foreverkhadijah !! You ladies are so beyond special!! I thank God for our friendship daily! I hope you are blessed with every beautiful birthday to be better than the one before!! I love you both madly!" True Thompson's famous mom wrote to the twins. "We are going to have FUN tonight!"
Judging by the photos, they certainly did. Take a look inside the party weekend with E!'s gallery below!
Instagram
And We're Off!
The group jetted off to Sin City in style.
Instagram
Khloe's Birthday Decor
The reality star spared no special detail while celebrating her gal pals' birthday on board.
Instagram
Sweet Treats
The sisters celebrated with sweet treats like customized donuts.
Instagram
Birthday Bubbly
No party weekend can begin without a toast!
Instagram
A Warm Welcome
Inside their hotel room, the sisters were welcomed with custom balloons.
SplashNews.com
On the Move
The ladies were dressed to impress as they headed to the birthday meal.
Instagram
Make a Wish
The guests of honor got to blow out the candles on a stylish cake.
Instagram
A Good Night
What birthday party would be complete without some late-night dancing...and jumbo-sized cutouts of your face?
–Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz