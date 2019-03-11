breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

A Christmas Prince 3 Is Happening—and It Involves a Royal Baby

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 11, 2019 6:51 AM

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

Netflix

And a royal baby makes three! 

For fans of A Christmas Prince and its  Royal Wedding sequel, the next chapter in journalist-turned-Queen Amber and her new husband King Richard's royal romance is about to unfold yet again. 

As devoted viewers may recall, we last caught up with Amber in November 2018, when the sequel chronicled her rocky road down the aisle. Not to fret, the lovebirds got their happy ever after, but thanks to a new teaser tweet from Netflix, we now know this love story is not over yet. 

Netflix announced "some personal news" on Monday morning, leaving a photo of an ultrasound to do the rest of the talking. "Baby Makes 3," the teaser reads. "A Christmas Prince The Royal Baby This Holiday Season."

There you have it—a baby is on the way! Of course, royal enthusiasts may notice how Amber's path resembles real American royal Meghan Markle, who is expecting her own first little one with Prince Harrythis spring.

At the time A Christmas Prince came out in November 2017, Meghan and Harry had just confirmed their own engagement. The sequel came six months after their highly anticipated St. George's Chapel nuptials.

And, much like Meghan and Harry's baby, Netflix has kept their lips sealed about whether a royal boy or girl is in store for Aldovia. As for what else is in store for the upcoming installment, Netflix's description of the movie reads, "It's Christmastime in Aldovia—and a royal baby is on the way! Amber and Richard host royals from a faraway kingdom to renew an ancient truce, but when the priceless 600-year-old-treaty disappears, peace is put in jeopardy and an ancient curse threatens their family!"

Guess we'll just have to tune in this holiday season to see it all unfold. Time to pencil in a watch party!

