Emmy Rossum Reflects on Shameless Before Her Final Episode

Showtime
It's a big night for Emmy Rossum.
Rossum's final episode of Shameless airs tonight, and she took a moment to reflect on her career on the show and what it all means to her. Rossum, who plays the character Fiona Gallagher, shared a still from the pilot episode where she's wearing a blue coat, blue and red scarf and holding a flip phone. Remember what those are?!
"Here is a picture taken eight years ago during our pilot," she captioned the picture. "Today, 110 episodes later, I am filled with gratitude for my shameless family and for our faithful audience."
Rossum continued, "I'll be watching with love and can't wait to see what comes next."
The Cold Pursuit actress shocked fans in August when she announced she would be leaving the show.
Rossum revealed the news in a long Facebook post where she described the meaningful relationships she's made from the show and how her life has changed because of it.
"This business is always an adventure, full of travel and opportunities to tell stories. Usually as an actor, every few months, you travel to a new place, start a new project, build a new character, learn new rhythms, new inside jokes with your crew, make new friends," she wrote. "Until 'Shameless' came into my life 8 years ago, I led that kind of transient wonderful life of an actor. And I never realized how much I actually craved the kind of continuity that this show has given me. And given all of us in the crew."
She added, "There are these real connections, real friendships that bring us back season after season after season."
Rossum also wrote about the Gallagher family, both on and off the screen.
She shared, "See, in real life, unlike Fiona, I'm an only child. I never had a big family. Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I'd always dreamed of. But even off set, it feels real. We've watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are."
Rossum said it was "a gift" to be able to play Fiona. "She is a mother lion, fierce, flawed and sexually liberated. She is injured, vulnerable, but will never give up. She is living in an economic depression, but refuses to be depressed. She is resourceful. She is loyal. She is brave," Rossum wrote.
Her fellow co-stars and fans alike sing her praises. Jeremy Allen White, who plays Lip Gallagher, told Variety her presence and role "will never be replaced."
White added, "As sad as I am to lose Emmy as an acting partner, it's kind of exciting because it's gonna be a different show; it'll mix things up." Some cast members are pretty confident she'll make some sort of comeback on the show, however, before it ends.
William H. Macy said, "I think Emmy will come back and make a guest appearance before this thing sets sail. She better, otherwise I'm gonna grab her by the ear and bring her back."
Just months after Rossum announced her departure, Cameron Monaghan shared the news that he would also be leaving the show. In January, however, it was revealed that he would have a recurring role on season 10 of the show.
Rossum made one final request in her August announcement about the show: "There is much more Gallagher story to be told. I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.."
Shameless airs on Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.