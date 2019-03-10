All the Details on Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Engagement (and Her Ring)

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are "so excited to begin their next chapter as husband and wife," a source told E! News on Sunday, a day after the two got engaged.

The 43-year-old former New York Yankees star proposed to the 49-year-old singer and actress during a trip to the Bahamas, after two years of dating. A source told E! News that A-Rod had recently begun telling friends that he would propose to J.Lo this year.

"Even though this trip to the Bahamas has been planned for a few weeks , friends had no idea that Alex would be popping the question this weekend," a source told E! News on Sunday. " Alex kept all of the details surrounding his ring shopping and his proposal very private—almost everyone in their inner circle was caught by surprise when Jennifer posted the photo of the ring."

Both J.Lo and A-Rod announced their engagement on Saturday night at the same time via a photo of her wearing a massive emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth at least $1 million.

"Jennifer absolutely loves the ring Alex selected for her," the source said.