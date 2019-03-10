breaking! Jennifer Lopez Is Engaged to Alex Rodriguez

Let's Compare Jennifer Lopez's 5 Engagement Rings

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got...make that gotten.

Jennifer Lopez, 49, got engaged this weekend for the fifth time, to her boyfriend of two years, Alex Rodriguez. The 43-year-old former New York Yankees star proposed to her during a tropical vacation with a massive diamond engagement ring that jewelry experts estimate cost between $1 million and $5 million!

The singer and actress has been married three times before, most recently to Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme. She was also famously engaged to Ben Affleck. The couple, dubbed Bennifer, announced their split in January 2004 after two years together.

Over the past couple of years, J.Lo and A-Rod have become a popular celebrity power couple and news of their engagement delighted scores of fans, who also marveled at her new gigantic diamond engagement ring.

Read

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Road to Engagement

See photos and details about Lopez's engagement rings, past and present, and the men who gave them to her.

Jennifer Lopez, Ojani Noa, Wedding

MEGA/Ramey Photo

Husband No. 1: Ojani Noa

J.Lo married the waiter-turned-restaurateur in 1997 and the two divorced less than a year later.

Jennifer Lopez, Engagement Ring, Ojani Noa

Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Engagement Ring No. 1

Ohani Noa proposed to J.Lo with what appears to be a pear-shaped diamond ring, worth an estimated six figures.

Jennifer Lopez, Cris Judd, Wedding

Joe Buissink/WireImage

Husband No. 2: Cris Judd

J.Lo and her former back-up dancer wed in 2001. The two split less than a year later and finalized a divorce in January 2003, while she was engaged to Ben Affleck.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Engagement Ring, Chris Judd

Mike Albans/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Engagement Ring No. 2

Cris Judd proposed to J.Lo with this emerald-cut diamond ring, estimated to be worth six figures.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck

Gus Ruelas/LADN/WireImage.com

Fiancé No. 3: Ben Affleck

J.Lo and the actor began dating in 2002, when they filmed famous flop Gigli. They later starred in the movie Jersey Girl and the singer's "Jenny From the Block" music video. That November, Affleck proposed to J.Lo. The two planned on having a wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, on Sept. 14, 2003. Affleck called it off four days beforehand, citing "excessive media attention." He and J.Lo announced a few months later that they had split.

Jennifer Lopez, Engagement Ring, Ben Affleck

Vera Anderson/WireImage

Engagement Ring No. 3

Affleck gave J.Lo a 6.1-carat pink-diamond solitaire Harry Winston ring, estimated to be worth between $1.2 and $2.5 million.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Husband No. 3: Marc Anthony

The two singers, who share twins Max and Emme, wed in 2004 and announced their split in 2011. Anthony filed for divorce a year later and it was finalized in 2014.

Jennifer Lopez, Engagement Ring, Marc Anthony

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Engagement Ring No. 4

Anthony proposed to Lopez with an 8.5-carat blue diamond Harry Winston engagement ring, estimated to be worth $4 million.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

Fiancé No. 5: Alex Rodriguez

The two began dating in February 2017.

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Engagement Ring

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez

Engagement Ring No. 5

The former New York Yankees star proposed to J.Lo on March 9, 2019 with this 15-carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, estimated to be worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Lopez , Alex Rodriguez , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Charlize Theron, SXSW Festival

Jon Hamm, Nina Dobrev, Charlize Theron and More Stars Shine at 2019 SXSW Festival

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Road to Engagement

Kirsten Corley, Chance The Rapper

Chance the Rapper Marries Kirsten Corley: Inside Their Star-Studded Wedding

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger Dishes on Farm Life With Chris Pratt

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Asks Fans to Pray for Him Amid Reported Depression Struggle

Carrie Underwood Music Videos

Country Cutie Carrie Underwood Turns 36! Celebrate Her Birthday With Her Best Music Videos Ever

Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Kate Beckinsale Relationship on SNL

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.