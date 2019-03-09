What to Know About Jennifer Lopez's $1 Million Engagement Ring From Alex Rodriguez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 7:19 PM
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood
She may be "Jenny from the block" but boy, does she have quite the rock.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced on Saturday that they were engaged and it turns out that the former New York Yankee went all out with his ring choice. A-Rod and J.Lo both shared pictures of her new jewelry that's sitting beautifully on her perfectly painted fingernails. They are currently on a romantic beachside getaway in Bakers Bay, Bahamas (which is also where Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged, no less) and A-Rod confirmed in his caption that "she said yes."
Andrew Brown, President of WP Diamonds, estimates that the "I'm Real" singer's ring is worth about seven figures. "I would imagine Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring to have a retail value approaching a million dollars," he told E! News in a statement. "It looks to be an emerald cut around 10 carats, likely an extremely good stone—VS in color and clarity."
Jewelry and style expert Lauren McCawley offered up a similar number.
"J. Lo's new emerald cut stunner is what engagement ring dreams are made of," McCawley explained to us. "An approximate 15-carat diamond sparkles in a platinum solitaire setting and could easily retail for $1 Million."
According to McCawley, some other famous brides in the "emerald cut club" include Beyoncé, Amal Clooney, Elizabeth Taylor and Angelina Jolie.
She's in good company!
Ellen DeGeneres offered up some help of her own, too. She commented on Lopez's photo, "Yes. I'll be your Maid of Honor." That's one wedding ceremony we wouldn't want to miss!
Kris Jenner, DJ Khaled, Rita Ora, Khloe Kardashian, Ellen Pompeo, Ashley Graham and more all offered their congratulations to the happy couple.
Congratulations on the engagement!
