Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Are Engaged! See How Perfectly Their Families Blend Together

Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
by Lena Grossman | Sat., Mar. 9, 2019 6:45 PM
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
What started out as just an envy-inducing beach getaway in Bakers Bay turned into something much more for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Both J.Lo and A-Rod posted photos on Saturday night of the multi-talented artist donning a gorgeous diamond ring on her ring finger. A bonfire sparkled in the background as the baseball player cupped his newly minted fiancée's hand in his.
J.Lo captioned the photo with a bunch of heart emojis, whereas the baseball star confirmed, "she said yes."
The "Dinero" singer's longtime manager Benny Medina confirmed the happy information to E! News and added, "Jennifer and Alex are engaged!" This isn't just wonderful news for the soon-to-be newlyweds, either.
First Comes Love, Then Comes Marriage? Inside the Future of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Red-Hot Romance
J.Lo has twins, Max and Emme, who are just around the same age as Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha and Ella. The six of them are already close-knit, which both parents couldn't be happier about.
Both J.Lo and A-Rod talked about their families in an interview with People in December.
"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away," she explained.
The sports commentator added, "Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative."
Whether it's going to Lakers games or decorating the Christmas tree, they sure do look like the epitome of one big happy family.
Take a look at some of the best photos of their blended family below!
To promote his limited edition baseball bats, A-Rod and J.Lo's cute fam take a swing at a group photo on July 16.
A-Rod and J.Lo have their kids' backs! In Manhattan, A-Rod's daughters are spotted sporting New York Yankees jerseys with their dad's number 13 and Jennifer's signature nickname.
The iconic posse takes a trip to Idaho in late June for some refreshing family time.
Article continues below
"#familiaprimero," writes the Maid in Manhattan star on a sweet pic of the family supporting Emme, 10, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13, at their Wednesday night dance recital. J.Lo's ex, Marc Anthony, also made an appearance at the show to cheer on his little girl.
The Boy Next Door actress and the former baseball shortstop cuddle up with three of their little angles in June.
"Morning school run..." writes the "El Anillo" singer on an Insta pic of her backseat kiddies from March.
Article continues below
J.Lo posts a fun, festive pic of the PJ-clad family for the holidays, writing on Instagram, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!!"
"My girls ❤️," Alex Rodriguez writes on Instagram, alongside a photo of J.Lo with her daughter, Emme, and his daughters, Natasha and Ella.
J.Lo and A-Rod and their kids take a selfie while sitting courtside at a Lakers game.
Article continues below
BACKGRID
J.Lo and A-Rod bring their kids to a Lakers game.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Enjoying a lazy Sunday on Nov. 5, A-Rod writes, "#MySunday. Ice cream in the afternoon and then home to catch @sharktankabc! Tweet along with me during the show!"
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
All the kids hang out with the too-cool couple in the pool.
Article continues below
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
A-Rod is outnumbered by his two daughters and J.Lo's little girl.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
The duo are all smiles during a meal with Alex's daughters.
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
The couple and the kids all hang together by the pool.
Article continues below
Jennifer Lopez/Instagram
Jennifer posted this photo of Alex's daughter on her Instagram on April 18. The star captioned the photo, "Tashi and lulu..."
Alex Rodriguez/Instagram
Jennifer has some filter fun with Alex's daughter.
A-Rod spends time with J.Lo's kids at the pool.
Article continues below
The proud papa huddles up with the four kiddos.
The singer has some fun with her boyfriend's daughter Ella.
Congrats on the engagement, you two!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?